Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

UBA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.21. 76,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,173. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

