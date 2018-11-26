US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 357,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 89.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 162.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

NYSE:AM opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $266.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/us-bancorp-de-grows-holdings-in-antero-midstream-partners-lp-am.html.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.