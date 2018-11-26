US Bancorp DE Has $568,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 264.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 434.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $46.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $68,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,477.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Klint sold 25,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,285,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,035. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/us-bancorp-de-has-568000-stake-in-axon-enterprise-inc-aaxn.html.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.