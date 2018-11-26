US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD (USCI) is Summit Equities Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Equities Inc raised its position in US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD (NYSEARCA:USCI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD makes up approximately 2.9% of Summit Equities Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Equities Inc owned about 2.98% of US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD worth $17,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000.

USCI opened at $38.30 on Monday. US COMMODITY IX/COMMODITY IX FD has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

