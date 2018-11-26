Vale (VALE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

VALE stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.52. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 84.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

