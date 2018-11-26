Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,660 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $80,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.8% during the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

