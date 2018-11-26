Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of Valhi worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

VHI stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Valhi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Valhi had a return on equity of 169.17% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

VHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

