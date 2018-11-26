Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.43.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $24.45 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $214,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

