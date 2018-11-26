VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4,405.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,258 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.1% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $19.60 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

