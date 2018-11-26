Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $49,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,215.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

