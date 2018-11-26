Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636,552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,516,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,298,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,761 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,254,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,438,000 after acquiring an additional 597,781 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

