Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Shares Bought by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,043,000. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,585,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,021,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,669,000 after buying an additional 648,083 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,448.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 200,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,992,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/vanguard-short-term-government-bond-etf-vgsh-shares-bought-by-altavista-wealth-management-inc.html.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.