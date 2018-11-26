FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the second quarter worth about $151,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the third quarter worth about $206,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the first quarter worth about $357,000.

Get VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B alerts:

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,606.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/vanguard-whiteh-emerging-mkt-govt-b-vwob-shares-bought-by-fdx-advisors-inc.html.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.