Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 216,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $52.76 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

