Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 16,475 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $377,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,738.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,083.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $1,480,298. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.84.

Shares of KR stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

