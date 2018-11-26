Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552,450 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $33,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3,932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,433,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,043 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,463,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 873,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David A. Brown sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $301,683.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $101,477.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,845.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of GWR stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

