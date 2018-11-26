Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,838,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,740 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $39,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 789,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 198,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FET opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.95. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.19 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

