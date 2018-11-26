VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VBIV. ValuEngine raised VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VBI Vaccines from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6,345.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

