Vedanta (VEDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.72

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 98883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEDL. ValuEngine upgraded Vedanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vedanta in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,557,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,934,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 543,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vedanta by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 202,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 681,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 204,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

