Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $40,515.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,218.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $348,765.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,203,889 shares of company stock worth $18,019,941 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 221,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.48. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

