Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Stake Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $381,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $2,276,036.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,425 shares in the company, valued at $100,998,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,981 shares of company stock worth $36,208,141. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

