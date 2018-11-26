Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX (VT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX by 70.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 125,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX by 47.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX by 52.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX by 28.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 251,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $69.64 on Monday. VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

VANGUARD INTL E/TOTAL WORLD STK IX Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

