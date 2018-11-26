Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $111.80 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $121.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3693 per share. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

