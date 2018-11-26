Very Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Severn Trent (SVTRF) Share Price

Headlines about Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Severn Trent earned a media sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SVTRF stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

