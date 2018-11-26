Vezt (VZT) Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges

Vezt (CURRENCY:VZT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Vezt has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $28.00 worth of Vezt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vezt token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Liquid. During the last seven days, Vezt has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008118 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000846 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Vezt Token Profile

VZT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Vezt’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,453,710 tokens. Vezt’s official message board is medium.com/@vezt. Vezt’s official Twitter account is @veztinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vezt is vezt.co.

Vezt Token Trading

Vezt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vezt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vezt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vezt using one of the exchanges listed above.

