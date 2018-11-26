Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,056 Shares of Unitil Co. (UTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 500,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Unitil by 103.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Unitil by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Unitil by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $752.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,056 Shares of Unitil Co. (UTL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/victory-capital-management-inc-buys-3056-shares-of-unitil-co-utl.html.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.