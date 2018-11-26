Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 36,135 Shares of First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,559 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Busey by 385.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 251,308 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 401.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 940,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 753,254 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in First Busey by 26.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 461,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 96,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Busey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Busey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Busey from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on First Busey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

