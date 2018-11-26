Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $361,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $58.90 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 17,641.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

