Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in United States Steel Co. (X) Stock

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 131.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $143,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $208,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $25.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.92. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

