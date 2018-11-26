Vinci (DG) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €93.50 ($108.72) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.94 ($112.72).

Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

