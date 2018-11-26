Virtu Financial LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 1,302.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXF opened at $93.51 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $102.27.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

