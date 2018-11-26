Visa Inc (V) Holdings Increased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 169,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $210,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $132.87 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

