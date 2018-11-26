Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported strong third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have reflected year over year growth on the back of robust product portfolio. Moreover, the company’s expanding manufacturing capacities across all product segments continued to drive the top-line growth in the reported quarter. Further, strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets contributed significantly to the quarterly results. Additionally, benefits from the UltraSource buyout and favorable demand conditions in Americas and Europe were major positives. We believe the continued constraint in supply is positive as strong demand is providing the company the opportunity to raise prices selectively that ultimately benefit margins. However, intense competition is a risk. Also, normalizing backlogs are hurting the company's book-to-bill ratio. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

VSH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.43. 109,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,991. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,496 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 840,300 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,150,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,953,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,805,000 after purchasing an additional 797,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

