Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,981,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,501,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,097,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/vista-outdoor-inc-vsto-holdings-reduced-by-comerica-bank.html.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.