W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Receives $75.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $77.64 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $65.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

