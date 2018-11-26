Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 55,153 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $48,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $83.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

