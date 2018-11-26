Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Walgreens Boots has been outperforming its industry. The company's Retail Pharmacy USA division witnessed comparable prescription growth and benefited from a strong retail prescription market in the last reported quarter. Meanwhile, low prescription volume and continuing government reimbursement pressure in the United Kingdom, have been leading to sluggishness in Retail Pharmacy International division. However, solid pharmacy sales growth encourages us reflecting synergies from Rite Aid store addition. The company has been gaining on account of strategic tie-ups. We are looking forward to Walgreens Boots’ alliance with Express Scripts and Kroger aiming to expand its existing group purchasing efforts and product offerings respectively. Yet, the ongoing generic drug inflation is hurting Walgreens' pharmacy margin. Walgreens Boots faces tough competition along with currency fluctuations.”

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.59. 1,494,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 196,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 212,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.