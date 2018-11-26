Walmart Inc (WMT) Director Sells $60,644,954.55 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 644,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $60,644,954.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,010,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, S Robson Walton sold 910,656 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $88,470,230.40.

On Friday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,281,814 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $125,246,045.94.

On Thursday, September 27th, S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $76,290,996.84.

On Tuesday, September 18th, S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $57,222,000.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, S Robson Walton sold 531,360 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $50,601,412.80.

On Tuesday, September 11th, S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $58,152,000.00.

NYSE WMT opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 55,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

