Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Cut by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,691,000 after buying an additional 323,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,423,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,992,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,182,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

WMT stock opened at $95.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $394,346.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,449.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,180,531 shares of company stock worth $973,815,091. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

