Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.74% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in EnPro Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in EnPro Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NPO opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

