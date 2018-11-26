Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 526,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,639,000. Stoneridge comprises approximately 1.5% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRI stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $777.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

