Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $13.50 Million in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,192,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,000. QEP Resources makes up about 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of QEP Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 165,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 89,764 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,862,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of QEP Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

NYSE:QEP opened at $8.64 on Monday. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

