Warburg Research Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.47 ($40.08).

Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €30.26 ($35.19) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

