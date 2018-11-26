Water Island Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment were worth $53,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pinnacle Entertainment by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,662,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Entertainment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PNK. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PNK stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/water-island-capital-llc-boosts-holdings-in-pinnacle-entertainment-inc-pnk.html.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.