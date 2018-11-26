Water Island Capital LLC Buys 1,431,438 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431,438 shares during the quarter. Rent-A-Center accounts for approximately 1.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $28,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

RCII opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $781.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.60. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

