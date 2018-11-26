Water Island Capital LLC Has $10.41 Million Position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 184.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,623 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVPT. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the second quarter worth $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the second quarter worth $129,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the second quarter worth $168,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide by 141.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TVPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares in the company, valued at $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TVPT opened at $14.71 on Monday. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.43. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/water-island-capital-llc-has-10-41-million-position-in-travelport-worldwide-ltd-tvpt.html.

Travelport Worldwide Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.