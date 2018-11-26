Water Island Capital LLC Takes $16.37 Million Position in XO Group, Inc. (XOXO)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 474,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,368,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.83% of XO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

XOXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of XO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of XO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley cut shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of XO Group in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of XOXO stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.75. XO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. XO Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, analysts predict that XO Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

XO Group Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

