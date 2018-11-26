WCOIN (WIN) Reaches Market Cap of $126,050.00

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One WCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. WCOIN has a market cap of $126,050.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WCOIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00127623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00187810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.84 or 0.07991305 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009184 BTC.

About WCOIN

WCOIN’s genesis date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,990,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WCOIN is www.wawllet.com.

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.