Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2018 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

11/8/2018 – EnLink Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – EnLink Midstream is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/11/2018 – EnLink Midstream is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

10/2/2018 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ENLC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Get EnLink Midstream LLC alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.39%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -2,160.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,403.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.