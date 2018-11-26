Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC):

11/19/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “EPC printed a low-quality 4Q EPS beat as topline struggles persist.””

11/8/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

10/17/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

10/9/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,482. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care Co alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 577.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.