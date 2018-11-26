Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC):

  • 11/19/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “
  • 11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/13/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “EPC printed a low-quality 4Q EPS beat as topline struggles persist.””
  • 11/8/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “
  • 10/17/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/15/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “
  • 10/9/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,482. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 577.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply